GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voting for Greeneville’s ‘Scarecrows on Main’ competition opens Monday, October 10.

Voting can be completed by scanning the Q-R codes at the displays or by dropping off your votes at the Main Street office at 310 S Main Street.

Scarecrows can be found throughout Main Street in Greeneville.

Voting will remain open through Sunday, October 23, but the scarecrows will be on display until Friday, November 4.