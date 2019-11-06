Voter Registrar: 283 ballots that were part of Buchanan County injunction case to be counted Thursday

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A special judge has dismissed the civil case that has delayed the counting of 283 ballots in Buchanan County.

According to Buchanan County Circuit Court officials, a special judge from Dickenson County dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Buchanan County Republican Committee on Wednesday.

On October 1, the committee filed documents asking for an injunction involving certain absentee ballots.

According to circuit court filings, the request states that “On October 31, 2019, Christopher Marston, Esq., Counsel to the Republican Party of Virginia filed a complaint with Gerald Arrington Esq., Attorney for the Commonwealth for Buchanan County, alleging, upon information and belief, that violations of 24.2-1012 of the Code relating to absentee voting had occurred in connection with the 2019 general election. A copy is attached herewith and fully incorporated herein as Exhibit ‘A.’”

Vicki Clevinger, the Director of Elections and General Registrar for Buchanan County, told News Channel 11 those ballots will be counted starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The ballots have left the results of some races in the balance, including the sheriff’s race.

The totals from the ballots counted on Tuesday showed incumbent Sheriff Ray Foster losing to John McClanahan by 62 votes.