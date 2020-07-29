‘Vote Yes For Bristol’ campaign to approve casino launches

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A campaign to persuade voters in Bristol, Virginia to approve a resort-style casino has been launched.

“Vote Yes For Bristol” has launched on social media and on the web.

The website outlines details to transform the vacant Bristol Mall into Hard Rock Casino Bristol, along with endorsements and a full page dedicated to learning how to vote yes on the project.

The state legislature approved the legislation, but voters in Bristol will ultimately vote yes or no on the casino this November.