Vote Yes For Bristol campaign releases new ad for casino featuring Hard Rock chairman, developer

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Backers of the proposed Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol are continuing to make that final push ahead of the November 3 election.

A new video released Wednesday by the “Vote Yes For Bristol” campaign features Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen and Hard Rock Bristol developer Jim McGlothlin.

You can watch the full video below:

The ad highlights the creation of jobs and economic impact on the proposed resort-style casino at the former Bristol Mall.

Voters will have the final decision on the casino during that referendum vote in the city of Bristol on Election Night.