Vote to accept resignations of Mount Carmel mayor, alderman rescheduled for next week

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vote to accept the resignations of a local town mayor and an alderman is now delayed.

Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones and alderman Carl Wolfe submitted their resignation letters earlier this month, after writs of ouster were filed against them.

They’re accused of creating a fake eviction notice in an attempt to evict Jones’ live-in girlfriend.

The board of mayor and alderman was expected to vote Thursday night on removing Jones and Wolfe from office.

However, the meeting was cancelled due to a lack of members present.

The issue has been moved to next week’s meeting.