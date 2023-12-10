JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rainy weather on Sunday didn’t stop a group of volunteers who took to the Tannery Knobs bike trails in Johnson City to do some trail-building and maintenance.

The “workday” aimed to clear brush and dig a path on two trails at Tannery Knobs called the Vol Holler and Home Run.

Abraham McIntyre, volunteer with event organizer Southern Off-Road Biking Association (SORBA), said well-kept and maintained bike trails can lead to more being built in the future.

“We have amazing assets, whether, I mean, our parks, our natural resources,” he said. “We just have to take care of those. And if we take care of those, then people will use them. And if we use them, then the city gets behind it and wants to build more.”

Workdays on area hiking and biking trails take place often, and more information on some of those events can be found on SORBA Tri-Cities’ social media.