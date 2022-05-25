KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cleanup event in Kingsport removed 1.4 tons of trash from the Chadwick neighborhood.

According to a release from the city, the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission (KNC) organized the event on April 28. Eight volunteers spent an hour and a half cleaning up the streets and yards in the Chadwick Drive area.

In total, 1.4 tons of trash and more than 400 pounds of garbage were removed.

“We knew we wanted to do something meaningful for one of our neighborhoods,” Alanna Leonberg, chair of the KNC, said in the release. “Since other cleanups took place across town earlier this spring, we thought why not do one more for the Chadwick neighborhood. We were happy with the results and we hope the residents were too.”

The commission consists of 12 volunteers aiming to improve Kingsport’s neighborhoods.