KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning.

Organizers of the regional tradition told News Channel 11 that the toys come from all over, not just the Tri-Cities.

“We receive donations from all across the U.S.,” said Food City assistant store manager Jamie Horton. “It’s not just local; we have a lot of local vendors who donate, but we also have people who spend time through the year, making special things for the train. Hand knitting, crocheting, just gathering up toys for the entire year, and we store those until this week, and we’ll hand them out on the train.”

The festive train makes 14 stops on its way from Kentucky to Kingsport to deliver the toys.

News Channel 11 will air the Santa Train: Celebrating 80 special at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The special will also stream live on WJHL.com at the same time.