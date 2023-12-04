Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Volunteers with the Johnia Berry Toy Drive prepared for distribution day, taking place Wednesday, by separating hundreds of toys that have been collected from Food City stores across the region.

The Johnia Berry Toy Drive is in its 19th year of operation, and volunteers told News Channel 11 that they take pride in helping Johnia’s parents Joan and Mike with the toy drive each year. The distribution event takes place on a Wednesday every year in observance of the day Johnia Berry was murdered.

“We are here helping Mike and Joan separate toys,” said volunteer Kristie Jones on Monday. “All the collection occurred yesterday [Sunday], and we’re just trying to get things separated by gender and age. So that she can divvy up all the toys for all the organizations that benefit from the toy drive.”

Monday’s toy-separating event is the final step before Wednesday’s distribution day, when dozens of organizations that work with children across the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region will receive toy drop-offs.

“It means a lot to us because the agency that I work for serves children who have serious emotional disturbance, and we have a lot of kids in far Southwest Virginia who have a lot of needs,” Jones said. “So we benefit from the toys collected because they’re donated to our agency, and we’re able to serve about 70-80 children every Christmas.”

The Johnia Berry Toy Drive takes place each year in partnership with Food City stores. More information can be found at JohniaBerry.org.