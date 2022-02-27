HOLSTON VALLEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of volunteers spent their Sunday cleaning up trash on South Holston Lake.

This event was the final one in the Cherokee National Forest River Clean Up series. Clean-up sessions were held every weekend through the month of February.

Organizers of the event highlight the importance of taking care of the ecosystem.

“Something like this, you actually get to see instant results. You go in finding a cove that you can’t even walk on the ground because there’s so much plastic and trash and you leave nothing but nature behind. So it’s a very gratifying, very rewarding and super fun experience,” said Executive Director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful.

Following Sunday’s clean-up, they say that they have removed almost 15,000 pounds of trash from waterways that are part of the Tennessee River watershed.