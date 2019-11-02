Clean up project: Help remove trash from illegal dump site on Poga Rd in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People in Carter County are looking to do their part to address illegal dumpsites in one community.

Keep Carter County Beautiful Director Ed Jordan told News Channel 11 a clean-up is set for next Saturday along Poga Road.

Jordan said they’re partnering with different groups, including Carter County’s Solid Waste Department.

Solid Waste Director Benny Lyons is providing 40-yard roll-off dumpsters at the two locations along Poga Road.

News Channel 11 will have details on that clean-up on WJHL.com.