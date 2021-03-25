Volunteers needed for Watauga River, South Holston River boat ramp cleanup

(WJHL) — Volunteers are needed this weekend to help keep local rivers clean.

The first Watauga River and South Holston River Boat Ramp Cleanup will take place Saturday morning.

Dumpsters will be set up at the Lovers Lane and Blevins Road boat ramps on the Watauga River and the Bluff City ramp on the South Holston River.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at the old White’s Grocery in Piney Flats next to Hardees. Breakfast will be served and garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

For more information, contact Jason McReynolds at www.flyingsoho.com.