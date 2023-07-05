KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is asking for volunteers to help with a community cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will join Kingsport Parks and Recreation employees, New Vision Youth and officials with the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority to help pick up trash and pull weeds at Riverview Park (301 Louis Street).

“Volunteering may seem like a simple thing to do, but the benefits go beyond the task of cleaning up Riverview Park,” said Program Administrator Travis Sensabaugh. “You can learn new skills, make new friends, improve your mental health and provide you a sense of purpose by giving back to the community. So, we hope to see you there.”

Students with Crown Cutz Career Opportunities will be available during cleanup hours on Saturday to offer free haircuts to volunteers.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. For more information, click here.