KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 130 volunteers took to Warrior’s Path State Park on Saturday morning to clean up Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground as part of a fall “Day of Caring.”

Twice a year the group gathers to clean the creek, rake leaves and even tighten playground equipment. Reba Barber, Friends of Warrior’s Path State Park President, told News Channel 11 that the Boundless Playground is 16 years old this year, and still in great shape thanks to the work done during these events.

“The Boundless Playground is very unique,” she said. “It’s 16 years old now, which is a little surprising to us sometimes when we think about it. But it is a playground that allows all children of all abilities to come out and play and do things that might not ordinarily be able to do.”

The event takes place each spring and fall season, and it’s organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups and schools.

Neighbors, churches, schools and community groups are all invited to volunteer. Those interested in volunteering at the next Warriors’ Path Day of Caring can contact Park Manager Chris Cole at (423) 239-8531 or Christopher.cole@tn.gov or Mary Steadman with the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park at (423) 956-4330 or mesteadman@aol.com.