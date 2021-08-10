Volunteers at Unicoi County Hospital raise $2,000 to improve outdoor patio for hospital workers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hospital workers at Unicoi County Hospital will soon have an improved outdoor patio space thanks to donations from volunteers.

According to Ballad Health, the hospital auxiliary presented administrators with a check for $2,000 dollars. Those funds will go toward buying outdoor patio umbrellas so staff can enjoy their lunch breaks.

Volunteers at Unicoi County Hospital made a generous donation for patio umbrellas for team members to use as they enjoy lunch breaks outside. This wonderful gift is just the beginning of a project the Unicoi County Hospital volunteers and auxiliary have planned!#balladhealth pic.twitter.com/jzeh8RddQv — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 9, 2021

Ballad Health spokesperson Ashlea Ramey said in a statement that the donation from the volunteers came after long-term efforts and fundraisers.

“The $2,000 given by Unicoi County Hospital’s volunteers and auxiliary for patio umbrellas is the result of a years-long initiative to designate funds to use in the new hospital to benefit patients, families and team members,” Ramey said. “Money was generated by the auxiliary through hospital-hosted sales for jewelry, linens, uniforms and even baked goods.”

According to Ramey, members of the auxiliary have had an ongoing interest in the outdoor areas at Unicoi County Hospital and want all team members and families to have a relaxing place for a break.

“The new space is especially important this year, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues its surge, with a significant strain on team members and, with it, a renewed need for peace and healing,” Ramey said. “When Loveland Hobson began her new role as assistant vice president and administrator of Unicoi County Hospital this spring, the auxiliary and volunteers approached her with options and received an enthusiastic response. “

Umbrellas are only the first item to be purchased for the patio. They will be added to the area once they arrive.