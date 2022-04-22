BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee has announced that it will not be scheduling any events moving forward.

According to a statement posted on Volunteer Speedway’s website, a decision was made following the “Kyle Larson presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge powered by Tezos” event that the track would not be holding a scheduled May 7 event and that the possibility of future race dates is “undetermined.”

“I know there will be those who won’t like this announcement and trust me, it’s truly disappointing that we won’t be scheduling any races at Volunteer Speedway,” said Vic Hill, the operator and promoter at Volunteer Speedway.

Hills cited an abundance of maintenance work that needs to be done around the track as one of the major issues. Hill says that even though many volunteers, his wife Christa and himself worked very hard to complete some of the maintenance projects around the track, there is still much work that needs to be done.

Hill says that some of the maintenance issues that remain include major water and sewer leakage, plumbing and electrical issues, burned-out track lights that must be replaced using a bucket truck, road grader and water truck repairs. There are also carpentry projects that need to be undertaken, the concession stands and restrooms need to be thoroughly cleaned, the roof needs repairs and more.

In the statement, Hill also said that while the Kyle Larson FloRacing Late Model Challenge was a huge financial success for FloRacing, it was not for the Volunteer Speedway.

Hill says that he and his wife have decided that it is in their best financial interest to cease scheduling future race dates.

Although no racing events are currently being scheduled at the speedway, several drivers/race teams have expressed interest in renting out the track for private practice. Anybody else interested in holding a similar event is urged to contact Hill at 423-312-4206.