Volunteer Pawn manager pleads not guilty to assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The business manager of Volunteer Pawn has pleaded not guilty to assault after being issued a criminal summons.

Daryl Lovelace was charged with assault after an incident at the pawnshop led to several days of protests outside the business and accusations of racial profiling.

Lovelace allegedly told a group of people inside the store to leave, prompting a heated exchange. Johnson City police say he went to the front door to block other individuals from entering and was knocked off balance when a female tried to exit through the door. Officers say he then “grabbed her arm and spun her to the ground.”

Lovelace did not appear in court on Thursday, as he was granted a waiver allowing him not to appear. His attorney was in court on his behalf.

His next court date is set for August 26.