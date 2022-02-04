Volunteer High swatting suspect charged for false-alarm calls made throughout US

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (WJHL) — A Canadian teenager charged following the Volunteer High School swatting incident last August faces additional charges after authorities accused him of making similar calls across the United States.

A release from the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) states that 18-year-old Sean Murdock, Fisher River, Manitoba, Canada, allegedly made calls to six other states.

Swatting involves making a phone call to law enforcement describing nonexistent, life-threatening situations to evoke police response.

An investigation of electronic devices from Murdock’s home reportedly uncovered other false-alarm calls made to several agencies spanning across the East and West coast.

In addition to calls involving false threats to Volunteer High School in Church Hill and Watauga High School in Boone, North Carolina, Murdock was charged for calling the following police departments:

Bridgeman Police Department (Bridgman, Michigan)

Appleton Police Department (Appleton, Wisconsin)

Lane County Sheriff’s Office (Lane County, Oregon)

Indianapolis Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Colonial Police Department (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania)

Collinsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office (Collinsville, Illinois)

The release detailed that the calls ranged from reports of an active shooter to bomb threats involving large facilities, which resulted in the dispatch of numerous law enforcement personnel.

All the listed calls were later determined to have been false, according to the Manitoba RCMP.

Police charged Murdock with six additional counts of public mischief, bringing his total charges to eight counts of public mischief and two counts of mischief.

Public mischief is a criminal offense under Canadian Criminal Code and is defined as “the intent to mislead.” This can include “making a false statement…” and “reporting that an offense has been committed when it has not.”

It is punishable up to five years in prison, while mischief is punishable by up to two years.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the RCMP told News Channel 11 that Canada’s legal age is 18 years old, so Murdock will be prosecuted as an adult.

Murdock will appear in court on March 8 in Peguis First Nation, Manitoba, according to the release.