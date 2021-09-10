Volunteer High School students honor firefighters who responded on 9/11

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer High School’s fire science classes honored the brave men and women who responded to the 9/11 attacks.

PHOTO: Hawkins County School District

According to a post from the Hawkins County School District, students wore a name badge representing a fallen firefighter and 55-lb fire gear as they climbed 110 flights of steps — the same amount responders walked on Sept. 11 following the terrorist attacks.

The stair climb is an effort to remember the 343 firefighters who died responding to the devastation at the World Trade Center.

On Saturday, the Tri-Cities community will climb 110 stairs at Bristol Motor Speedway to remember the brave men and women who gave all.