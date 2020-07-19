Volunteer High School Principal Bobby Wines dies

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Schools Superintendent Matthew Hixon confirmed with News Channel 11 Sunday that Bobby Wines died.

“We are truly a family. As with any family, we share in the joys we all experience, but also in the hard and troubling times,” Hixon said he wrote to Hawkins County Schools staff. “Now is, unfortunately, one of those troubling times.”

Hixon said he was notified Sunday morning that Wines, who was most recently principal at Volunteer High School and was going to be the incoming principal at Carter’s Valley Elementary School, passed away.

Wines, according to Hison, was about to be a 30-year veteran of the Hawkins County School System, serving as teacher, coach, and administrator.

“He was more than that though; he was a great man who loved students, his staff, and truly enjoyed helping others succeed,” Hixon wrote to his staff. “Please keep his daughters, his extended family, and girlfriend in your prayers.”

Information regarding future services will be shared at an appropriate time, Hixon said.

