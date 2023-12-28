CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Volunteer High School Marching Band will head to Florida this weekend to perform at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The band will be among nearly half a dozen to perform during the halftime show during the matchup between Wisconsin and LSU.

Director of Bands, Chris Andies, said it will be the band’s fourth bowl game appearance since 2007.

“So for these students, this is another opportunity for them to showcase their talents in another venue,” Andies said.

Andies said his students are excited about going on a trip over winter break.

Not only will the band be in the halftime show, but they will also participate in a New Year’s Eve parade in the historic neighborhood of Ybor City in Tampa where they will be judged against other bands.

Drum major Ethan Vaughan is looking forward to the opportunity.

“Parades are always fun for us to do, and it’s always fun for me to, like, get to lead the band in the parade,” Vaughan said. “So I think it’ll be a really cool experience to do that in Florida.”

The halftime show will feature several high school bands performing together.

“There are quite a few other high schools that will be on the field,” Andies said. “In the past, we’ve been a part of the mass groups and there’s been up to a thousand band students on the field at one time performing.”

Tenor saxophone player, Rylie Knauer, is excited about being the only band from Tennessee to participate.

“That’s going to be really cool,” Knauer said. “Just having that experience with knowing music and then doing it with a bunch of other people that love music like we do.”

It’s an opportunity that band students Conner Dooley and Zoey Drinnon say is well deserved.

“It’s just all the hard work that we’ve done over the season,” Dooley said. “Marching season has paid off and we get to just go and have fun, not have to worry about anything else.”

“I think it’d be a very great experience, and I’ll remember it forever,” Drinnon said.

Andies called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for band members.

“They actually will get to perform live in front of thousands of thousands of people in the game,” Andies said. “They’ll get to be having an experience of actually attending an NCAA ball game. And this is something that will carry with them throughout the rest of their lives.”

A trip that band senior Zachary Grevelle will definitely remember.

“I want to go out with a bang,” Grevelle said. “I’ve done band from sixth grade until now, and you always want to experience everything you can. And I’ve made a lot of friends during my time in the program, so I think it’ll be great to go on a big old trip to end it off.”

The band will leave for Tampa on Friday. Band students will also get to enjoy a day at Busch Gardens theme park.

Kickoff is set for noon on Monday.