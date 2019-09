CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Volunteer High School will be closed today.

Hawkins County School District posted to their Facebook page saying the closure was due to no running water at the school.

According to the Hawkins County School District’s website, they estimated it would take three hours to locate and repair the leak from the time they knew of it.

The website also says a water main break is the cause of the lack of running water.