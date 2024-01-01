TAMPA, Fl. (WJHL) — On New Year’s Eve, the Volunteer High School Band marched in Tampa’s historic neighborhood of Ybor City. The band placed 2nd overall and received best marching and maneuvering and best drum major.

Best drum major was an honor Ethan Vaughan said he is surprised to have won.

“I wasn’t really thinking and I was kind of just zoned out during the awards,” he said. “And then I heard my name and I was like, ‘oh, I guess I won.’ So yeah, I was very shocked.”

Director of Bands Chris Andies said he feels a huge sense of accomplishment for his band. He said they received a lot of support from people of all ages.

On New Year’s Day, the band performed with several other high school bands during half-time of the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“It was really exciting to be down on the field with everyone and just get the view of everyone who’s watching it,” Vaughan said. “It was a really fun experience, and we got to meet some really cool people from all over the country, so it was always fun to play with them.”

The Falcon Band rehearsed with the other bands for only two to three hours prior to the ReliaQuest Bowl performance. Andies said he is proud of the band students for performing well on such a huge platform with such a quick rehearsal turnaround.

“For them to have that courage to get out there and do that performance again, there’s no better feeling from an educator standpoint to see these students get out there,” Andies said.

“And it makes me feel so happy to know that, you know, there’s there’s still a lot of good in this world when you see kids that are out there working this hard, especially on their Christmas break.”