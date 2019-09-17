Volunteer football coach at Johnson County H.S. dies in crash, school officials confirm

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Athletic Director for Johnson County High School, Austin Atwood, confirmed with News Channel 11 that a volunteer coach at the high school died in a car crash.

The volunteer coach killed in that crash was identified as Randy Smith.

Smith helped coach at the school for the past five years. Before that, he volunteered as an assistant coach at the middle school.

School officials said the crash happened Monday in Watauga County, North Carolina.

No other details were immediately available.

