CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to two incidents Sunday night.

According to a post from SCVFD, a car caught fire near Moore’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

Firefighters told News Channel 11 no one was injured in the vehicle fire. There is no investigation into that fire.

SCVFD also responded to a vehicle accident Sunday near Rainbow Circle, according to the post. The post states injuries were reported at that accident.