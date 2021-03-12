Volunteer firefighter says stolen truck sparks wildfire, SCSO searching for suspect

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A large wildfire still burning Friday evening was caused by a stolen truck that caught on fire, according to fire officials.

A volunteer firefighter told News Channel 11 Friday afternoon that the stolen truck was his, and contained irreplaceable items from loved ones.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the fire on Holston Mountain is near the Carter-Sullivan County line.

The fire, know as the “Big Arm Fire” sits near both Big Arm Road and Big Arm Branch Road.

As of Friday evening, the fire had already burned approximately 410 acres and was 75 percent contained.

Crews continued to fight the fire on the ground with bulldozers and even helicopters.

Fire officials have said the cause of the fire was due to a stolen truck that ignited.

On Friday, News Channel 11 spoke with Alex Richards who said that truck that caught fire was his truck, stolen while he recently visited with family in Johnson County.

Alex Richards tells me his stolen truck is at the center of the fire that is taking place on #HolstonMountain. The fire started after his stolen truck was set on fire. He’s thankful given the situation but says he lost sentimental items in the truck that cannot be replaced. pic.twitter.com/x91IFyow8K — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) March 12, 2021

Richards said his truck was a 2012 blue Toyota Tundra, “We happened to walk just kind of out in the field a little ways. Just enough to be out of sight…and when I went to leave, walked down the side of the house there, and turned the corner to the driveway, that’s when I noticed the truck was gone.”

Inside that truck were personal items Richards said cannot be replaced, “One thing belonging to my mother’s father, where he was a Mason. He had a card in the vehicle, so I’ll never get that back. My mother, she passed away from cancer in September, and I had some bookmarks from her service and my Bible. My personal Bible.”

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office did report they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the case.

The suspect will face charges of arson and theft of a motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.