Vols help fulfill wish of Bluff City boy with serious illness

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team teamed up with Kids Wish Network to make a Bluff City boy’s wish come true.

Jason Bowling suffers from colitis, a disease affecting the digestive tract that can lead to life-threatening complications, and a genetic chromosome disorder.

Bowling got a private tour of Thompson-Bowling Arena, autographs from Vols basketball players and coach Rick Barnes, and tickets to a Vols basketball game.

  • (Photo: Kids Wish Network)
  • (Photo: Kids Wish Network)
  • (Photo: Kids Wish Network)
  • (Photo: Kids Wish Network)
  • (Photo: Kids Wish Network)
  • (Photo: Kids Wish Network)

Before the game, Bowling warmed up and shot hoops with the team. He spent a lot of time with forward John Fulkerson, a Kingsport-native.

He also got some one-on-one time with freshman Josiah-Jordan James, who made sure Bowling got to walk out of the team tunnel as the Vols took the court.

The Vols also gave Bowling a pair of orange shoes and two shirts.

