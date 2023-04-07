BRISTOL, Va.(WJHL- Chef Jason Van Marter is offering up some Easter brunch staples this Sunday at Vivian’s Table at the Bristol Hotel.

Chef Marter shared with News Channel 11 some of the menu items that will be available, including beet-dyed horseradish deviled eggs and lemon ricotta pancakes with chantilly cream.

You can watch each section of Friday’s cooking segment below!

Brunch will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and is a la carte.

Reservations can be made online at OpenTable.com.

Vivian’s Table is located at 115 Country Music Way.