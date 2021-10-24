Visitors enjoy peak leaf season at Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Before leaves hit the ground, visitors are hitting the mountains to enjoy peak leaf season and the colors of Autumn.

“Fall’s just my favorite time of the year,” Church Hill resident Teresa Huffman said.

Huffman said she makes the trip up to Bays Mountain every year.

“We would come up here when I was a little girl and have picnics and things and it was always a fun thing to do with the kids,” Huffman said. “Now that I have grandkids I bring them up here and we have a good time as well.”

Quite a few out-of-state visitors were making a trip up the mountain to enjoy the scenery as well.

Amy Jackson and her husband, Jay, stepped out to enjoy the view and take some pictures on Sunday. They traveled in from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Where we are the colors really haven’t started changing yet,” Jackson said. “That’s just something we always have loved about East Tennessee and looks like we’ve lucked out a little bit because it’s looking like it’s starting to change.”

It’s peak leaf season 🍃 🍁 I talked with parkgoers at Bays Mountain enjoying the beautiful scenery. More on WJHL at 6 & 11. pic.twitter.com/kTBAYVkEEY — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) October 24, 2021

From the golds to the oranges to the reds, it’s an attraction that draws visitors from far and wide to parks around our region.

“We hear a lot of people talk about coming to the area for the changing of the seasons and the fact that the weather is so nice here, the mountains, the scenery, just beautiful,” Jackson said.