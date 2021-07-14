Visitors can walk through Natural Tunnel during Railroad Day this Saturday

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Train traffic will stop and visitors will be able to walk through the tunnel at Natural Tunnel State Park this Saturday.

The park will host its 9th annual Railroad Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Natural Tunnel partnered with Norfolk Southern to stop railroad traffic through the tunnel so that visitors can walk through it. There will be guides inside the tunnel.

There will also be local vendors and model railroaders at the event. Author Tony Scales will also be available with his book about Natural Tunnel. Food and light refreshments will be available for purchase.

There is a $5 parking fee per vehicle. It also costs $5 per person for a round-trip chairlift ticket for those that wish to ride the lift.