ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Pilot error was the conclusion of Wednesday's report from the National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a plane crash involving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family along with two crew members.

"They were going too fast and I said 'Oh my God, they're going to go over!' and then it looked like the plane kind of skidded a little bit," recalled Ashley Vance who was driving on Highway 91 when the crash happened. "He was definitely going way too fast to make that landing safely."