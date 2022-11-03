KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visit Kingsport hosted its Wing Fling event on Thursday at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

The event featured vendors from across the Tri-Cities and attendees were able to sample wings and vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”

Wing Fling Battle of the Badges was a new addition this year that featured a panel of first responders representing Kingsport Fire, Kingsport Police, Sullivan County EMS and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Participants on the panel competed in a wing-eating competition judged by a second panel of first responders.

“Best Overall Wing” was awarded in memory of Capt. Fred McGrew with Sullivan County EMS. McGrew started his career in 1985, retiring in 2021 after 35 years of service. McGrew battled cancer and passed away in August 2021, and Sullivan County EMS Station No. 4 was dedicated in his honor.

The Wing Fling event featured a live DJ, additional food items, beer and Freddy’s Frozen Custard.