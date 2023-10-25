JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The long-awaited Johnson City Visitor Center will soon be open.

Brenda Whitson with Visit Johnson City joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team live from Auntie Ruth’s Wednesday as part of News Channel 11’s Celebration of 70 Years.

Whitson said a grand opening will be held in November to celebrate the completion of the city’s first visitor center.

The Johnson City Visitor Center will be located in the historic CC&O Railroad Depot at the corner of Buffalo Street and West State of Franklin across from Yee-Haw Brewing Company. The building was constructed in 1905 and is located in the heart of Johnson City.

Whitson also discussed the draw of Johnson City to visitors as well as some of the best things to do in town.