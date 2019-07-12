Vision Quest virtual reality arcade to open this weekend

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new entertainment center is set to open this weekend.

Vision Quest VR, located at the Hamilton Place shopping center on State of Franklin Road, will open its doors on Saturday. The virtual reality arcade and learning center will feature dozens of games that people of all ages can enjoy.

“It’s absolutely incredible where we can transport you, where we can put you,” said owner Cyrus Fees. “When you put that headset on it literally feels like you are there and until you put it on yourself, it’s really hard to describe.”

Fees says his business is not just about entertainment, it can also be a place of learning.

“This goes for your STEM and your STEAM technology. It can be right here at Vision Quest,” he said.

The arcade will also be available for birthday parties and special events.

“In an age where everybody is kind of disconnected in family, we’re excited to bring everybody together with this type of entertainment,” Fees said.

