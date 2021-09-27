Vision impaired pitbull gets a private flight to Philadelphia-based rescue

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – An eight-year-old, visually impaired pitbull from the Washington County Animal Shelter named Bosco has been taken in by a Philadelphia pitbull rescue.

Bosco spent seven months at the local animal shelter without receiving any interest.

Ashley West, Bosco’s foster parent, reached out to over 50 pitbull rescues and found the only rescue willing to take in Bosco was Bella-Reed Pitbull rescue based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pictured: Bosco (Courtesy: Ashley West)

Pictured: Johnathon Fink (Courtesy: Ashley West)

After ground transportation plans to get Bosco to the rescue fell through, Jonathon Fink, a real estate agent from Philadelphia offered to fly Bosco back to Philadelphia using his own private plane.

Bosco flew out from the Tri-Cities airport on Monday, Sept. 27.