Virus-related slowdowns hitting large medical practice groups hard

Parking is plentiful at State of Franklin Healthcare Associates’ main campus, where volumes have declined more than 50 percent the past month due to COVID-19.

WJHL – Last Friday, 200 of State of Franklin Healthcare Asssociates’ (SoFHA) 850 employees left Johnson City offices knowing they wouldn’t be back this week. At Holston Medical Group (HMG), based in Kingsport, 118 of 838 employees have taken voluntary furloughs of up to six weeks.

Those left working have “flexed” their hours down an average of 26 percent at HMG and 24 percent at SoFHA.

The unprecedented changes come as patient volumes take steep drops due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and deferral of elective procedures. It adds up to an emotionally draining cocktail as employees serve near the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, watch friends get sent home and try to adapt to a quick ramp up of telehealth services — which have proved a small silver lining in the storm clouds of declining revenues.

“We’ve never had to furlough staff and reduce hours like this,” SoFHA CEO Rich Panek said Monday. “This is very challenging for us emotionally.”

Panek, who was employee number one when SoFHA got off the ground 24 years ago, has been halfheartedly trying to retire for the past year or so. Now, he’s helping lead the organization that includes 110 physicians and 70 mid-level providers (nurse practitioners, physician assistants) through uncharted waters.

SoFHA CEO Rich Panek

He said the slowdown began in mid-March, with volumes dropping about 20 percent that first week. “Then it dropped another 10 percent, then it dropped 8 or 9 (percent),” Panek said. For a company that’s always funded salary increases, paid pensions and is “very conservative fiscally,” the trend made for tough decisions.

“This was something we never wanted to do, but we felt that it was in the long-term best interest of the company to do this to keep ourselves on solid financial ground,” Panek said. SoFHA, like Ballad Health when it furloughed roughly 1,300 people, submitted a master list of furloughed employees to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development for unemployment claims.

“We hope they will get the benefit of the federal monies,” Panek said, referring to the $600 weekly pandemic unemployment assistance that Tennessee’s DOL said has started flowing to workers here this week.

HMG has experienced similar impacts, though not as severe so far according to Communications Manager Danielle Cannon. Volumes are down 30 percent overall, with some areas hit harder than others at the group, which has 100 physicians and 65 extenders.

Holston Medical Group employees at a COVID-19 tent.

At ETSU Physicians and Associates, which employs 400 people, 130 physicians and 30 extenders, furloughs have been avoided so far and CEO Rusty Lewis said such move isn’t planned at this time. There have been what he called “limited voluntary reduction in hours.”

Lewis said because of ETSU’s diversification, which includes trauma, neonatal and oncology services, demand has continued in some of its practice areas. Like the other groups, ETSU has seen declines in outpatient visits and elective procedures.

Stimulus and telehealth provide backstops

When the bumps began, leaders at the groups did a couple of things to try and mitigate the damage. First, after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sharply increased reimbursement rates for telehealth appointments, they began rapidly scaling up their ability to deliver care remotely.

Panek said SoFHA purchased a platform, VisuWell, and an out of the box clinical pathway software called VirTriage, with its features mostly related to COVID-19. Then IT folks, providers and support staff designed patient triage procedures that would allow for proper care and reimbursement.

“We’ve basically reengineered taking care of patients from a clinical aspect from typically what we have always done, which is face to face visits, to remote audiovisual visits in a matter of two weeks,” Panek said.

Those visits are being reimbursed for Medicare at the same rate in-person visits were, and Panek said the private insurers followed suit. By the week ended April 12, telehealth visits had risen to 1,312, a 17 percent increase from the week before, and a decent percentage of the normal weekly encounters pre-COVID of 7,000 to 8,000.

Telehealth has also allowed HMG to counteract some of its losses. CEO Dr. Scott Fowler said the crisis has brought out the best in health care providers in many respects.

HMG CEO Dr. Scott Fowler

“It has brought out a level of innovation, like the use of telehealth, which has allowed us to continue caring for patients while reducing the risk of exposure to patients, staff and our providers,” Fowler said.

While the groups press forward with adaptation and innovation, they’re also relying on some federal helps. Both HMG and SoFHA have received some funding through Medicare’s Advanced Payment Plan, which essentially fronts them cash based on normal Medicare revenues.

Panek said his group is working with First District Congressman Phil Roe to try and extend the payback period for that, initially set at 120 days after receipt of funds. “We’re not going to be back to where we were in 120 days from a financial perspective, so it made no sense to ask for those monies back that quickly,” he said.

SoFHA also received some funds — less than $1 million — in the form of a grant as part of a planned $100 billion federal emergency payment program for hospitals and other providers. And while both groups’ employee counts are above the 500 threshold for Small Business Association Paycheck Protection Program loans, Panek said SoFHA was told they might meet some criteria that could put them in line for that assistance. They went ahead and applied last week.

Looking ahead to better times

SoFHA’s management team has projected cash flow and expenses until July, with furloughs included through that point and conservatively low revenue levels.

Panek said they’re prepared for such a scenario, and that even with low anticipated revenues, the company, which typically enjoys annual revenues of $115 to $120 million, is solvent through July. He’s hoping for better, though, and SoFHA is stressing to patients that its facilities are safe for appointments and they’re following all CDC guidelines.

“This (furloughs and reductions) is something you never want to do,” he said. “Our hope is that depending on the model, within the next two to four weeks, if telemedicine continues to ramp up and we can get patients more comfortable coming back in the office, we can start bringing people back to work.”

Fowler said HMG’s leadership is grateful for front-line staff who continue to check in with the group’s most vulnerable patients and those who require in-office visits.

“We are fortunate to have so many team members that have voluntarily offered to take reductions in pay, in hours and furlough leave during this time to help other team members out who would be negatively impacted,” he said. “Everyone has really pulled together during this time.”