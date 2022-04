JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County school officials have released a virtual rendering of the new Jonesborough Elementary School.

The school will house grades K–8 and will be located off North Cherokee Street.

Washington County Schools will lease the 140,000-square-foot school from the Town of Jonesborough.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new school was held back in November. Construction is expected to be complete ahead of the 2023 school year.