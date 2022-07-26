BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Nearly two weeks after floods devastated Buchanan County, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears visited the community on Monday, July 26.

Lt. Gov. Sears with her husband.

According to officials, Sears and her husband spent their anniversary surveying damage across Southwest Virginia following the floods that occurred overnight on July 12-13.

Sen. Travis Hackworth accompanied them, according to a news release.

Officials visited with EMS, police and fire crews at the Richlands Police Department before touring damaged areas of Dismal River Road in the Pilgrim’s Knob community.

An assessment of the affected areas showed that the flood impacted 114 structures. Of those structures, 25 were destroyed. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management revealed that 22 of the 25 destroyed structures were homes.

To donate to help those affected, click here or text GIVE to 276-200-2440.