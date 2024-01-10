RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – On the first day back in session, Virginia senators and delegates heard Governor Glenn Youngkin give his State of the Commonwealth address. He told lawmakers that Virginia is stronger than it’s been in a long time.

Governor Youngkin also talked about many assembly initiatives and priorities in his speech. He said Virginia needs to change the state’s tax code. Youngkin’s budget plan includes cuts to the state income tax while raising the state sales tax.

“We can do this by cutting taxes across the board 12% and paying for almost 80% of this, by modernizing our tax code,” Youngkin said. “Which includes closing the tech tax loophole and increasing the sales and use tax by 0.9%. And for low-income Virginians, we are including an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit.”

A key initiative talked about during the first day of the general assembly is investments in education.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said investing in K-12 is the number one priority for Democrats.

“This state spends 14% less than the national average on K-12, in the state that has the 10th highest capita per income in America,” Surovell said. “From our perspective, that is outrageous.”

Democrats said they’ll also focus on enacting stricter gun control legislation while protecting abortion and voting rights.

“We want to keep guns out of the hands of people who might harm themselves or others and to do what we can to prevent accidental gun deaths,” Del. Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) said. “Democrats will continue to ensure that every woman in Virginia has the right to choose.”

Republican priorities include measures to get rid of a law that ties Virginia’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s and a bill to strengthen penalties on fentanyl dealers.

“Send me a bill that will raise the penalty to felony homicide when the manufacturer or distributor of illicit drugs or fentanyl causes a death,” Youngkin said.

“We can eliminate the car tax, provide real tax relief and keep our localities whole.”

The Virginia General Assembly also made history by electing Don Scott as the first Black speaker of the House of Delegates.