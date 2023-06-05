AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said crews have begun recovery efforts and collecting evidence following a private plane crash in a remote area on Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after the Cessna Citation, which was bound for New York after leaving the Elizabethton Airport, prompted a military response by flying over Washington D.C., prompting F-16 jets to respond. Jet pilots later discovered that the Cessna’s pilot was unconscious.

An update from the VSP said police and a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) representative returned to the crash site Monday morning, which is in a densely wooded area more than a mile from the Bue Ridge Parkway in Augusta County, Virginia.

The VSP confirmed that three people and a pilot were on board the plane. Any recovered remains will be sent to a medical examiner for identification due to the severity of the crash, the release said, and those names will not be made public until next of kin are notified.

The NTSB continues to lead the investigation and will provide any further updates regarding the crash, according to the VSP.