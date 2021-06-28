Virginia State Police issue Endangered Missing Child Alert for Richlands girl

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl from Richlands, Virginia.

A release from VSP states that the Richlands Police Department is seeking Lily Elizabeth Payne.

She was last seen on Sunday, June 27 around 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands.

Photo: Virginia State Police

No clothing description was available, but VSP states she may be traveling in a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala with the Virginia tag 6524CJ.

The alert states in part that Lily Payne is “considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health ad safety.”

The Richlands Police Department stated in a Facebook post that she may be with her boyfriend Julian Reese Phipps, who drives the Impala.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Richlands Police Department at 276-385-5503.

Photo: Virginia State Police

Lily is described by VSP as:

RACE: WHITE

SEX: FEMALE

AGE: 15 YEARS OLD

HEIGHT: 5 FOOT 0 INCHES

WEIGHT: 150 lbs.

APPEARANCE: BLUE EYES AND RED HAIR