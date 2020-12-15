Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Tazewell County Monday night.

According to a release from VSP, authorities were called to the 4100 block of Red Foot Ridge Road (Route 617) at 9:15 p.m.

The release says a 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck had been headed north when it ran off the right side of the roadway.

The truck hit a tree after running off the road, according to VSP.

The driver was identified as Richard L. Johnson, 50, of Raven, Virginia.

Johnson died at the scene.

No other information was released. VSP says this is an ongoing investigation.