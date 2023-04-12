BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Buchanan County.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling on Route 609/Bull Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a creek, VSP stated.

The driver, an unidentified adult male, was taken to Buchanan General Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by VSP and identification is pending the notification of the next of kin.