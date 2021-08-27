LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Virginia State Police investigating after Marion man killed, 2 others injured in crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PHOTO: WJHL)

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured two others.

A release from VSP states that police arrived at the scene on Route 11 south of Railroad Avenue at 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Officers determined that a Chrysler 200 had been heading north when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Jeep Liberty, the release said.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 40-year-old woman from Chilhowie, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 72-year-old man from Marion, died at the scene. An 8-year-old passenger in the Jeep was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center.

No identities have been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss