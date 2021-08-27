Virginia State Police investigating after Marion man killed, 2 others injured in crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured two others.

A release from VSP states that police arrived at the scene on Route 11 south of Railroad Avenue at 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Officers determined that a Chrysler 200 had been heading north when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Jeep Liberty, the release said.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 40-year-old woman from Chilhowie, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 72-year-old man from Marion, died at the scene. An 8-year-old passenger in the Jeep was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center.

No identities have been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.