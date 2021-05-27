Virginia State Police investigating after fatal Smyth County motorcycle crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating the causes of a fatal crash in Smyth County on Monday.

According to a press release, VSP responded to a crash on Route 16 around 6:30 p.m. on May 24.

VSP report states that David S. Greer, 49, of Hillsville, Virginia was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the vehicle lost control while heading north through a curve. The motorcycle then “crossed the center line and laid over,” throwing Greer from the seat and into the southbound lane.

Greer was then hit by an oncoming 2016 Nissan Frontier. Greer was transported via Medflight to the Johnson City Medical Center where he died on Tuesday, May 25.

The report states that Greer was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the Nissan Frontier was uninjured.

VSP stated that the crash remains under investigation.