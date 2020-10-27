Virginia State Police investigating after fatal crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Russell County.

According to VSP, the crash occurred at 11:48 a.m. on Monday on Route 67 (Swords Creek Road) near Route 637.

The release says a 2018 GMC Envoy went over the double solid yellow line and hit a 1991 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kelly J. Hill, 59, of Swords Creek, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released.