Virginia State Police investigating after 20-year-old dies in Washington County ATV crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a 20-year-old died in an ATV accident in Washington County on Tuesday.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred in the early morning on Grassy Ridge Road, about a mile east of Chestnut Mountain Road.

The release says a 2010 Can-Am Outlander ATV was headed west on Grassy Ridge Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

VSP reports the operator of the ATV was Alexander P. Eastridge, 20 of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee.

Eastridge suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash.

VSP reports he was found by a friend he had been riding with, who transported him back to Tennessee and called 911 for rescue.

Eastridge did not survive the injuries he sustained.

VSP is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Johnson County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office.