VSP: Two separate fatal crashes under investigation in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after two fatal crashes occurred in Russell County on Friday and Saturday.

According to a release from VSP, the first crash occurred on Friday around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Business Route 19 and Route 19.

The release says the first crash occurred when a Dodge Ram 2500 headed south failed to stop for a red light and hit a Subaru Crosstrek.

VSP says the Subaru had the green light.

The driver of Subaru, Susan Stiltner, 43 of Rosedale, Va., died at the scene. VSP reports she was wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, Marvin Scalf, 70 of Bluff City, Tenn., was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

Scalf was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

The second crash in Russell County was discovered at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on Route 63 in Dante, according to VSP.

VSP reports that a 2002 Ford truck was driving on Route 63 when it ran off the right side of the road when it over-corrected and ran off the other side of the road.

The release says the truck went down an embankment and came to rest upside down about 180 feet from the road.

VSP says it appears that the crash involving the Ford truck occurred several days before it was discovered.

The driver was found dead, and the remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke to identify the remains.