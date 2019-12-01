Virginia state health officials: Smyth Co. water might be dangerous, must be boiled before drinking

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state health officials have issued a notice that consumers in several locations in the Smyth County area must boil their water before drinking it.

The Town of Saltville had a break in its main water line, resulting in a water outage for the Pleasant Heights/Midway area.

According to a press release from the Smyth County Administrator’s office, a “minimum pressure of 20psi is required in all parts of the system to prevent cross-connections.”

The specific areas include:

Pleasant Heights

Midway

Hillcrest Circle

Valley Road

Possum Hollow Road

Page Town Road

Old Quarry Road

Mountain Road

Brandy Lane

The notice details:

Until further notice, consumers are advised to bring their drinking water to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption.

The release also details that boiling the water kills disease-causing microorganisms. So, you should only use boiled water for drinking, including water used to make beverages such as coffee, tea, Kool-Aid, juice drinks, etc.

Boiled water should also be used when making ice, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The water does not have to be boiled for washing clothes, bathing, washing dishes, or for other uses that would not be consumed.

The release warns that care should be taken to not allow children or infants to drink bath water or to allow it to get into their mouths.

When washing dishes, add a capful of liquid laundry bleach to a sink full of dishwater or rinse water.

Consuming water from unapproved sources of unknown and untested quality may pose a threat to your health.

The notice also said that if potentially harmful microorganisms were present in drinking water, people with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some senior citizens may be at risk. These people, according to the notice, should seek advice about drinking the potentially contaminated water from their health care provider.

Officials say consumers will be notified when tested samples show there is no bacteriological contamination, and when you don’t need to boil your drinking water anymore.

Guidelines are available on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes at the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline – (800) 426 4791.

For more information, consumers can visit the Smyth County Water and Sewer Department at 121 Bagley Circle, Suite 113, Marion, Virginia, or call (276) 706 8329.