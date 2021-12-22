Virginia secures $11.3 million to ease opioid crisis, hundreds of millions more to come

(WJHL) — In solving Virginia’s opioid crisis, $11.3 million has been secured to help fund prevention, treatment and recovery.

A newly established authority is working to make sure those dollars go to helping ease the opioid epidemic’s widespread impact, especially in hard-hit Southwest Virginia.

“No amount of money will ever make up for the loss of a loved one, the devastation that so many families have experienced over the past several years because of the crisis,” said Attorney General Mark Herring.

Herring says it has been one of his top priorities in office – bringing justice those who helped fuel the opioid crisis. The sum of money was secured by Herring through a multistate settlement with McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm sued for their role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis

“A big part of it was holding these companies accountable for the harm they have done in creating and prolonging this epidemic. But, it’s work that is going to have to be ongoing,” said Herring.

Earlier this year Herring helped establish what is called the Opioid Abatement Authority – a group of experts from the frontlines of the opioid crisis who will take the funds secured through ongoing opioid litigation and make sure they are used to address the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth.

“One of the things we have worked hard on is to make sure there are incentives to direct additional funding to underserved areas, that could be rural areas, especially in Southwest Virginia who have been battling the opioid crisis for a lot longer than the rest of the state,” said Herring.

Now that the authority has scored its first funds, it is time to get to work.

State Sen. Todd Pillion who represents much of Southwest Virginia was elected chairman of the authority.

“There is not a family in Southwest Virginia that hasn’t been affected by the opioid epidemic. This money will hopefully be a way to heal some of those wounds families have suffered from and more importantly, prevent the wounds from reoccurring in the future,” said Pillion.

Pillion, a Lee County native, says as chairman he is excited to see this money do good.

“I definitely think we could benefit from some new treatment facilities in Southwest Virginia, we could shore up some of the existing ones we have and hopefully get better access to care all throughout the Commonwealth,” said Pillion.

This initial $11.3 million in settlement money is just the tip of the iceberg. Other ongoing lawsuits are expected to yield much more money.

“I do expect this work to continue. I expect with other successful resolutions of other cases we are bringing Virginia will ultimately receive hundreds of millions of dollars over a period of years,” said Herring.

The current abatement funds will be partitioned in the following way:

· 70% for opioid abatement split evenly (35% each) between 1) regional projects and 2) other projects identified as effective by the board of experts

· 15% reserved for state-identified abatement initiatives

· 15% reserved for locality-identified abatement initiatives

Herring has also filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multi-state investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.

In the November election, Republican Jason Miyares won the race for Virginia attorney general, denying Herring a third term. Herring served as attorney general for eight years.